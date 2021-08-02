EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook announced today that he has extended Director of Athletics Tim Hall’s contract through the 2024-25 school year. Hall became the Cougars' eighth leader in July 2019.

Hall has guided SIUE through unprecedented circumstances, including the cancelation of the spring 2020 athletic season and the postponement of the fall 2020 season. Despite the challenges, SIUE programs have continued to excel.

"We are extremely pleased Director of Athletics Tim Hall has agreed to a contract extension through 2025," Pembrook said. "Tim has accomplished many things during his first two years at SIUE, including building on the academic strength of student-athletes who have achieved an aggregate GPA of at least 3.0 for 15 consecutive years. In addition, he has undertaken a comprehensive plan to upgrade facilities, implemented a strategic plan for fundraising that has been highly successful, and created a strong infrastructure relating to coaches, advisors and leadership within the Department of Athletics."

Volleyball and men's basketball each returned to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, while women's soccer captured its third tournament title in seven seasons and returned to the NCAA Tournament.

"I want to thank Chancellor Pembrook for the extension and for his endorsement relative to the progress we are making," Hall said. "All the thanks goes to our wonderful coaches and staff who have the welfare of our student-athletes as their highest priority."

Utilizing SIUE Athletic Training, Athletic Performance and University Health Service, Hall led Athletics through the Covid-19 pandemic, including testing protocols and return to play parameters. Hall helped several programs navigate many schedule changes, which resulted in minimal loss of competitions.

Hall also has overseen the Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, leading to the development of the "Cougars As One" initiative, and including the hiring of Dr. Venessa A. Brown, who became Intercollegiate Athletics' first Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Athletics Chief Diversity Officer.

"Tim has proven to be a leader relating to diversity, creating programs which encourage important discussions and action regarding equity and inclusion," Pembrook continued. "I want to thank Tim and his staff for leading through a pandemic year which required almost every athletic event to be re-scheduled. His commitment to safety and COVID testing is greatly appreciated. We look forward to many more years of Tim serving SIUE."

"I look forward to continuing our efforts with all of our constituencies that comprise Cougar Nation," Hall added.

