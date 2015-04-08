Department of Civil Engineering faculty within the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering have been awarded four new research grants, totaling more than $275,000.

“These successful grants have brought further recognition to our faculty members for their excellence in research, and have enhanced the reputation of the Department of Civil Engineering,” said Jianpeng Zhou, PhD and department chair. “In addition to supporting the expansion, development and dissemination of knowledge in the disciplinary fields of these faculty members, the grants also bring support to SIUE students for their education and learning, and prepare our students for developing into future professionals or scholars.”

Yan Qi, PhD and assistant professor, obtained two grants. The first,awarded from the SIUE Office of Research and Projects after a highly competitive process, provides nearly $15,000 for Qi’s work in “Exploring Distracted Driver Detection Algorithm Using a Driving Simulator Study.”

Qi’s second grant, awarded from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, provides $99,994 in funding during 2015-2016. The grant supports development of training materials for “Best Practices and Techniques in Clearing Different Interchange Configurations and Other Geometric Layouts.”

Reza Osouli, PhD and associate professor, and Brent Vaughn, civil engineering specialist, along with a subcontracted faculty member from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, obtained a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation/Illinois Center for Transportation. The grant provides $96,386 (including 25 percent cost-share) in 2015-2017 to support investigating “Plasticity Requirements of the Aggregates as Subbase, Base, Surface and Should Courses.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded $67,433 (including 25 percent cost-share) for 2015 to Ryan Fries, PhD and associate professor. The grant supports his work on “Real-time Information Dissemination Requirements for Illinois per New Federal Rule: Phase II.”

