EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling improved to 3-1 at home after earning a 20-15 victory over Grand Canyon Sunday at the Vadalabene Center.

The meet turned into a single dual match after Davidsion was unable to travel for its Southern Conference match with the Cougars due to inclement weather.

"Unfortunately the storms that crushed the east coast got them, but we're trying to reschedule it," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

Jake Tindle put the match against Grand Canyon away for the Cougars with an impressive 17-0 technical fall at 197 pounds, besting Grand Canyon's Austin Trujillo.

"Jake wrestled really well which was good to see," said Spates. "Last year, he peaked at the end of the year and won the conference so we're hoping to have the same thing this year."

SIUE won six of the 10 contested matches, five of which were by four points or less.

"We didn't wrestle our best match but still we were able to come away with six wins," said Spates.

John Muldoon picked up SIUE's first victory with a 2-1 win over Ralphy Tovar at 141 pounds. John Fahy followed up with a 4-0 SIUE win over Blake Monty at 149 pounds. Erik Travers blanked Zackary Velasquez at 157 pounds 2-0. Nate Higgins used a takedown and two back points late in the third period to edge Casey Larson 5-3 at 165 pounds.

Derek Nagel also was victorious with a 13-10 win over Austin Gaun at 184 pounds. Nagel finished the weekend 3-0 and has now won six straight matches.

SIUE 20 Grand Canyon 15

125 - Trayton Libolt (Grand Canyon) over Joe Antonelli (SIUE) (TF 23-7 6:18)

133 - Juaquin Olivas (Grand Canyon) over Dakota Leach (SIUE) (Dec 6-2)

141 - John Muldoon (SIUE) over Ralphy Tovar (Grand Canyon) (Dec 2-1)

149 - John Fahy (SIUE) over Blake Monty (Grand Canyon) (Dec 4-0)

157 - Erik Travers (SIUE) over Zackary Velasquez (Grand Canyon) (Dec 2-0)

165 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) over Casey Larson (Grand Canyon) (Dec 5-3)

174 - Kenneth Moore (Grand Canyon) over Connor McMahon (SIUE) (Dec 9-6)

184 - Derek Nagel (SIUE) over Austin Gaun (Grand Canyon) (Dec 13-10)

197 - Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Austin Trujillo (Grand Canyon) (TF 17-0 5:27)

285 - Daniel Chaid (Grand Canyon) over Chris Johnson (SIUE) (MD 11-3)

Records: SIUE 3-10, Grand Canyon 5-15

