SIUE Dean’s List announced for Summer 2017
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Dean’s List for summer 2017. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
The list is as follows:
Illinois
Albers
Amber Elizabeth Kalmer
Alton
Emily J. Doogan
Shelby Renee Willen
Arcola
Patricia Rios
Aurora
Danielle Taylor Fogle
Belleville
Katie Marlene Davis
Jesse Lee Hocking
Sean Zachary Hudson
Jessica N. Oranika
Bloomington
Mackenzie LouAnn Cannon
Bunker Hill
Jennifer Evelyn Robbins
Shannon L. Stumpf
Carbondale
Anita Tacyang Lee
Charity LeAnn Williams
Carmi
Jennifer Peerman
Caseyville
Paxton Royal Rogers
Cave in Rock
Stephan Randall Barnard
Chester
Rachel Christine Young
Chicago
Amanda J. Middleton
Collinsville
Matthew Ryan Hamilton
Amanda R. Schmidt
Taylor Nicole Wasser
Columbia
Bradley Michael Buettner
Caitlin Alanna Elyn Sterman
Dolton
Shannon Nash
East Alton
Travis J. Butler
Edwardsville
Maram L A M L Almutairi
Lindsay Smith Bandy
Wesley Adam Biggs
Steven Marcus Coleman
Kathryn Maureen DeAvilla
Brett Michael Hemmann
Dakota Andrew Huene
Brennen Allen Jones
Jenny Lynne Kasen
Austin Taylor Lee
Stephanie Marie Lenhardt
Kayla Grace Motl
Zachary Alan Nelson
Christine H. Nguyen
Hetalben Tejal Patel
Alexandra Lee Rohlfing
Jonathan Tyler Sontag
Michael Wyatt Sparkman
Effingham
Korrine Margaret Croft
Luke Burnett Jansen
Eldorado
Jarrett Alexander Edwards
Joseph L. Weir
Fairview Heights
Michael Rodger Geaschel
Findlay
Sarah Elizabeth Henderson
Glen Carbon
Amelia Christen Biggs
Meghan Marie Fischer
Cherity Danielle Fulks
Douglas B. Marrs
Shannon Rose Meckel
Tyler Jon Owens
Godfrey
Sarah Jane Crause
Granite City
Kayla Leann Hall
Taylor R. Kirby
Abigail Dawn Wright
Hartford
Alysha Ann Hale
Herrin
Stephanie Joyce Hall
Madeline Ann VanDaele
Highland
Kristi Briann Jansen
Steven Douglas Landry
Kaitlin Elizabeth Miles
Shane Michael Skelt
Miranda Lauren Wagner
Hillsboro
Lucas A. Reincke
Jerseyville
Lindsay Anne Dawson
La Harpe
Brickston Lynn Mellinger
Lake Forest
Kelsey Jacqueline Elmore
Lebanon
Matthew Lanfersieck
Lenzburg
Joseph Alan Martin
Macomb
Grace Elaine Shryack
Marshall
Kaelyn Marie Smith
Maryville
Alice J. Morgan
Millstadt
Curtis Bernard Jorns
Minier
Patricia Anne Higgins
Mount Carmel
Emily Elizabeth Anastasia Peters
Nebo
Kennedy Lane Moore
New Baden
Katelyn R. Southard
Nokomis
Kristen N. Meiners
O’Fallon
Alexander Joseph Knoch
Brittany Anne Smith
Pingree Grove
Anita Catherine Jackson
Plainfield
Kimberley Louise Shubert
Pocahontas
Taylor Jordan Kauhl
Saint Anne
Julia Krugman
Saint Elmo
Cristy J. Grames
Saint Jacob
Richard L. Boehning
Saint Joseph
Kylie Jo Weaver
Salem
Nicole Marie Jenkins
Smithton
Eric R. Roberts
Springfield
Kayla Marie Boyd
Devin Rae Dinora
Ashley E. Eastman
Jamal Anthony Sims
Kara Elisabeth Zeigler
Sterling
Brianna Marie Henson
Swansea
Irene Springer
Teutopolis
Jacob Edward Hoelscher
Trenton
Conward Matthew Swift
Troy
Rachael Brianne Cawvey
Robert Flaviano Ehrhardt
Abigail Danelle Foster
Amanda Jean Riddle
Tuscola
Patrick James Yoakum ‘
Waterloo
Brandy Renee Rodenberg
Ashley N. Seibold
Waverly
Austin Clayton Brown
Wood River
Allison Michelle Lee
Xenia
Cole M. Honeyman
