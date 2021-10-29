EDWARDSVILLE – The cross country postseason begins Saturday.

SIUE men's and women's cross country compete at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Saturday at the Vaughn's Creek Cross Country Course at Percy Warner Park.

The men's 8K race is set to start at 9 a.m. with the women's 5K race to follow promptly at 10 a.m. The top seven finishers in each race are named first team All-OVC while the next seven finishers are named All-OVC second team.

SIUE's top performers this season have been Kassidy Dexheimer on the women's side and Roland Prenzler for the men's team. Dexheimer ran the 16th best 6K in school history at the Bradley Pink Classic. Prenzler took 14th in a large field at the Louisville Cross Country Classic.

The meet, hosted by Tennessee State, is free and open to the public.

