EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE cross country and distance teams added another Illinois native to the incoming 2021 team. Jackson Edwards is a four-year letter winner in cross country and track at Yorkville High School. Yorkville High School competed at the highest level in Illinois Class 3A cross country last season. Yorkville finished the season undefeated, as well as winning conference, regional and sectional titles.

"We love his intangibles; he comes from a quality program, experienced a good training regimen, and accumulated lots of competitive races in a region known for its distance runners. He has big goals for the classroom too, which adds to the make up. He is a dynamic kid, exactly what we need to build a core of runners around," said head track and field coach Marcus Evans.

Edwards finished the season earning All-Conference and All-Conference Academic honors. Edwards also made The Beacon News Top 20 Runners list.

"Jackson is a talented young runner with a lot of upside. He projects to help us right away in cross country and the distance events, as early as his freshman year," Evans continued.

Edwards is the son of Brent and Jennifer Edwards.

