EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Credit Union has opened membership to all in Madison and St. Clair Counties with higher returns and lower rates for new and current members.

For many local educators, SIUE Credit Union has been their financial institution of choice – where their passion for teaching tomorrow’s leaders was rewarded with high savings returns, low loan rates and minimal banking fees.

To continue offering its members these incredible benefits, SIUE Credit Union, a foundation of the Edwardsville community, has expanded its enrollment eligibility to anyone living or working in Madison or St. Clair Counties. Regardless of their profession, new members can experience the cost savings and personal service of a not-for-profit financial cooperative while current members can take advantage of new and expanded services and better competitive rates.

Just as important, the expansion will keep ownership of the organization in the hands of those who live, work and teach in the region.

Community-focused, customer-driven

From the day SIUE Credit Union opened its doors in 1959, it has been devoted to the Metro East, helping employees in the academic sector and their families grow and prosper financially. Over the past 60 years, it has established itself as an Edwardsville financial institution. In fact, the average member has been with SIUE Credit Union for 30 years, and the management team has worked together for 30 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Since we began serving the region, our mission has been to offer our loyal members the best in products and services right here at home,” said Kathy McKinnon, president and CEO of SIUE Credit Union. “We didn’t want to lose that focus, especially since a number of hometown banks in the area have been acquired over the past few years.”

With its stable financial foundation and solid member base, the organization’s board of directors knew SIUE Credit Union could remain one of the few independent credit unions that’s able to stand strong on its own. However, to keep rates and fees low for current members, that would also require additional growth.

The financial benefits of credit union membership

The change at SIUE Credit Union is a win-win for current and new members alike.

Explained McKinnon, “It all comes down to efficiency through volume. With more members, we can develop better rate structures for loans and deposit accounts. That means less money our members must spend to fulfill their dreams, whether that’s a new home or a college education for their child.”

At the same time, increased growth allows SIUE Credit Union to expand its loan services, savings and checking products, and continue investing in new technology. In the last year alone, SIUE Credit Union has launched a new highly-intuitive website, instituted a credit monitoring service for members, and began offering instant issuance of chip cards at its Edwardsville office.

SIUE Credit Union invites Madison and St. Clair County residents to create their financial experience, together! New members can enroll online at www.siuecu.org or in person at 1566 Lewis Road in Edwardsville from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 618-650-3760.

More like this: