EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Credit Union staff and board of directors made a $500 donation to the Glen-Ed Pantry.

SIUE Credit Union President/CEO, Matthew Parrott, states, “We take pride in supporting our local non-profit organizations within the communities that we serve. Being a not-for-profit institution ourselves we share the same values of people helping people and improving the lives our of members through financial stability just like Glen-Ed Pantry’s value of bringing better health to our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen-Ed Pantry is a local non-profit organization that serves residents of the Edwardsville School District #7, which includes the communities of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Worden, Midway, Moro, Dorsey, and Prairietown. The Glen-Ed Pantry was established in 1980 and is staffed by more than 500 volunteers from our communities and serves around 200 families each month.

SIUE Credit Union was founded in 1959 on the campus of SIUE University to serve the faculty and staff of the university. They have since grown to around $30 million in assets and now serve the counties of Madison and St. Clair. Their mission is to meet the financial needs of the community. They are service-centered, member-focused, and member-driven. Their mission is: “Our Members are Our Mission.”

More like this: