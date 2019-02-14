EDWARDSVILLE - A new, free resource at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is offering students access to professional attire to boost their confidence and support their success at career fairs and other business-related opportunities.

The Career Development Center’s (CDC) Cougar Career Closet is now available in the Student Success Center. After hosting annual events, the demand for the closet was apparent. Therefore, the CDC created a year-round space.

“We are super excited to have the Cougar Career Closet permanently available for our students,” said CDC Assistant Director Carrie Smolar. “Professional attire gives students increased confidence to showcase their abilities to employers and others they’re networking with, such as alumni and community members.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougar Career Closet runs entirely on donations, and features dress shirts, blazers, pants, suits, shoes and accessories. Students are welcome to visit the Cougar Career Closet once a month. They can take two full outfits, with accessories. All items are free.

Students are invited to visit the Cougar Career Closet in preparation for the CDC’s Spring Career Fair being held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Wednesday-Thursday, March 6-7. The Education Career Fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

The Cougar Career Closet is open during the CDC’s regular business hours: Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Donations to the Cougar Career Closet are welcome and may be dropped off at the CDC, located in the Student Success Center, Room 0281.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: