EDWARDSVILLE - The Associated General Contracts of America (AGC) Education and Research Foundation has presented scholarships to three deserving Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering undergraduates studying construction management.

Junior Thomas Massey, of Jerseyville, earned the Byron and Janice Farrell Scholarship. Senior Daniel Guajardo, of Chicago, received the Richard D. Lawrence Memorial Scholarship. And, senior Brittney Koter, of Des Plaines, was presented The Robert Conley Scholarship.

The scholarships are valued at $2,500 annually for up to three years.

Massey, a U.S. Navy veteran, says he was honored to be selected as a recipient. The extra funding will help cover the cost of finishing his degree. Upon graduation in 2021, he plans to work for a local design-bid-build company, and expand his knowledge by attending additional leadership and management classes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have been working in construction for most of my life and have a passion for it,” Massey explained. “I love to see a piece of empty ground become something amazing. I love when you can step back and say, “I helped create that.”

Guajardo plans to take the knowledge and skills gained during his studies back to his hometown of Chicago. He aspires to own a company that does commercial and/or residential construction.

“With this scholarship, I will have a more comfortable time affording college, which allows me to focus more on my academics,” Guajardo said.

According to the AGC Education and Research Foundation, over $10 million in scholarships have been awarded to more than 4,000 students attending colleges and universities nationwide.

“It really means a lot that there are people and groups in the world who want to see young people succeed in their studies and careers,” Guajardo added.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Student Design Center.

More like this:

Related Video: