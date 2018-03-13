EDWARDSVILLE - The Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 29 graduates of its program Friday, March 9 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration. Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the CLI provides the knowledge, skills, and strategies that individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” Jarden said. “We thank the employers for their vision in supporting the education of future business leaders in the industry.”

CLI alumni representing 15 years of the program and the Class of 2018 participated in the festivities. The Class of 2018 graduates are:

Christopher Ballard - Simms Building Group, Inc.

Katy Beckerle – Alberici

Kerry Brown - Stevens Industries, Inc.

Bobby Christopher - Wright Construction Services

Jake Clancy – Alberici

Christopher Darr - Federal Steel & Erection Co.

Brian Dayton - Holland Construction Services

Tim Doran - S. M. Wilson & Company

Dan Ems - Icon Mechanical

Craig Gonet – Alberici

Walker Gusewelle - Poettker Construction

Nathan Haas - Kaiser Electric

Anne Hoffmann - Raineri Construction

Eric Hoffman - McCarthy Building Companies

Patrick Horan - Drury Development Corporation

Eric Kues - Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc.

Nathan Munie - L. Keeley Construction

Cory Parker - Contegra Construction Company

Kyle Pfundt – Alberici

Ben Pratt - McCarthy Building Companies

Cody Ryan - The Korte Company

Matt Schmid - Guarantee Electrical

Amy Schmidt -The Korte Company

Miranda Stevens - Holland Construction Services

Dan Sullivan - O’Shea Builders

Joe Tucker - Raineri Construction

Chris Walker - Guarantee Electrical

Matthew Walters - Alberici

Landon Williams - Stevens Industries, Inc.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School ofEngineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 370 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-5440.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management, and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

