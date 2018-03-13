SIUE Construction Leadership Institute celebrates 2018 graduates
EDWARDSVILLE - The Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 29 graduates of its program Friday, March 9 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration. Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the CLI provides the knowledge, skills, and strategies that individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.
“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”
“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” Jarden said. “We thank the employers for their vision in supporting the education of future business leaders in the industry.”
CLI alumni representing 15 years of the program and the Class of 2018 participated in the festivities. The Class of 2018 graduates are:
- Christopher Ballard - Simms Building Group, Inc.
- Katy Beckerle – Alberici
- Kerry Brown - Stevens Industries, Inc.
- Bobby Christopher - Wright Construction Services
- Jake Clancy – Alberici
- Christopher Darr - Federal Steel & Erection Co.
- Brian Dayton - Holland Construction Services
- Tim Doran - S. M. Wilson & Company
- Dan Ems - Icon Mechanical
- Craig Gonet – Alberici
- Walker Gusewelle - Poettker Construction
- Nathan Haas - Kaiser Electric
- Anne Hoffmann - Raineri Construction
- Eric Hoffman - McCarthy Building Companies
- Patrick Horan - Drury Development Corporation
- Eric Kues - Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc.
- Nathan Munie - L. Keeley Construction
- Cory Parker - Contegra Construction Company
- Kyle Pfundt – Alberici
- Ben Pratt - McCarthy Building Companies
- Cody Ryan - The Korte Company
- Matt Schmid - Guarantee Electrical
- Amy Schmidt -The Korte Company
- Miranda Stevens - Holland Construction Services
- Dan Sullivan - O’Shea Builders
- Joe Tucker - Raineri Construction
- Chris Walker - Guarantee Electrical
- Matthew Walters - Alberici
- Landon Williams - Stevens Industries, Inc.
CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School ofEngineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.
Since CLI’s creation, approximately 370 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.
For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-5440.
SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management, and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.
The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.
More like this: