EDWARDSVILLE - The Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 35 graduates on Friday, March 8 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration. Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the CLI provides the knowledge, skills and strategies that individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with the leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership program to develop future building industry leaders.”

CLI alumni representing 16 years of the program and the Class of 2019 participated in the festivities. Class of 2019 graduates are:

Grant Arle - Drury Development Corp.

James Beatty - Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Sarah Becker - L. Keeley Construction

Karl Beer - Jim Taylor, Inc.

William Black - J.F. Electric

Joe Burns - Guarantee Electrical Co.

Michael Carlson - Plocher Construction

Mitch Crews - Drury Development Corp.

Tommy Davis - TD4 Electrical, LLC

Harry Dunsford - Icon Mechanical

Jeff Evans - Donco

Philip Ferrar - Keystone Construction

Howard Hayes - Paric

Greg Jansen - Icon Mechanical

Chris Keim - Alberici Constructors, Inc.

George Kloster - L. Keeley Construction

Josh Kreitler - McCarthy Building Cos.

Alisa Lewis - McCarthy Building Cos.

Spencer Litzau - Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Kerry Lorts - S.M. Wilson & Company

Josh Mazander - DMS Contracting, Inc.

Kevin Nesselhauf - L. Keeley Construction

Kate Odle - Holland Construction Services

Tom O’Hara - Guarantee Electrical Co.

Chris Poettker - Poettker Construction

Christine Raffety - The Korte Co.

Johnathan Rodgers - Kwame Building Group

Jordan Sanders - S.M. Wilson & Company

Teresa Scannell - BJC Healthcare

Justin Schaefer - O’Shea Builders

Ryan Schroeder - Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Eric Tritsch - Contegra Construction

Joel Vidlak - Holland Construction Services

Mark Walburg - Raineri Construction

Luke Weissler - Husch Blackwell LLP

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 400 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-2668.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the brand-new Fowler Student Design Center.

