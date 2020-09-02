EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE community is mourning the loss of colleague Kevin Martin, of Edwardsville, who died Sunday, Aug. 30 at his residence. He was 61.

A Toledo, Ohio native, Martin was Director of Special Projects and Internal Operations in the Department of Athletics. He joined the University Foundation in August 2000 and was the Director of Foundation Operations before shifting to athletics in 2019.

"Kevin had a profound impact on our department, and there is no question that each of us are better humans due to the time we were able to spend with him," said SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall. "Not only was he a respected member of the University community, but also a valued and beloved member of the athletics department family."

Funeral arrangements are pending. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

