EDWARDSVILLE - A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Community Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars (CODES) research team, in collaboration with the Alton Section National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) was recently awarded a $1,000 Student United Way of Greater St. Louis grant that will be used to support 8th grade students of color in realizing their potential.

The initiative was led by two CODE Scholars, Joyce Tawdros and Juan Pizano, and overseen by Stephanie Batson, CODES research team leader and applied communication studies instructor.

"I am quite pleased with my CODES research team for creating the mentor program and writing the United Way grant to have an impact in the lives of younger generations," said Batson.

Tawdros and Pizano based their proposal on research that demonstrates a significant decrease in educational attainment among students of color.

"I was driven to this idea because I, myself, needed a mentor,” said Tawdros. “I am originally from Cairo, Egypt, and I moved here in the sixth grade. I longed for someone to guide and support me through that formative time. Because of the lack of direction that I received in my life previously and I decided to introduce myself into mentoring students during my junior and senior years of high school. Through this experience, I felt compelled to continue to make a difference in the lives of students to this day."

"After careful consideration and guidance from NCNW, we decided to focus on 8th grade enrolled in the Alton school district and serve as mentors for them,” said Pizano.

“My goal for this initiative is to encourage kids to continue pursuing their education, and hopefully, they'll be able to share what they have learned from their mentors with others," Pizano added, “This stage is important for the kids as they plan to enter high school, where they will start dropping out. We aim to help with their education, advise them, provide resources and more."

The mentoring program will eventually be expanded to juniors and seniors who are moving into college by providing help through the beginning of the college process, which includes applying for universities/colleges, scholarship and FASFA applications, and future coursework. For now, the sole emphasis is on using the funds for resources and trying to create joy and build relationships between the mentors and students.

