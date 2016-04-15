EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris has added two newcomers to his men's basketball roster for the 2016-17 season.

Christian Ellis (Modesto, California) and Brandon Jackson (East St. Louis, Illinois) will both join the Cougars in the fall.

"We are really excited to add Brandon and Christian to our 2016 class," Harris said. "These are two high-character guys who have a hunger to achieve."

Ellis is a 6-foot, 2-inch, guard who is coming to SIUE from Modesto Christian High School. Modesto Christian was 115-19 in four seasons with Ellis. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for his career. As a senior, Ellis averaged 12.1 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Christian is a physical guard who can impose his will defensively," Harris added. "He's a capable scorer, but more importantly, he's a willing passer that does a good job pushing the tempo and keeping his teammates involved in the game."

Jackson (6-7, 205) is a forward from Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis.

As a senior at Cardinal Ritter, Jackson averaged 13.9 points and was the team's second-leading scorer. He connected on 154 of 276 (.558) attempts from the field. Jackson led the team with 5.9 rebounds per game while also turning in 41 total blocks (1.46 per game).

"Brandon will bring length and athleticism to our front court," Harris continued. "He does a great job running the floor and finds ways to impact the game just by playing hard. Brandon possesses a good skill set and can stretch the defense by knocking down perimeter jump shots."

Ellis and Jackson join an incoming class which includes guards Justin Benton (Memphis, Tennessee) and Kevion Stewart (Cordova, Tennessee), who were announced in November.

More like this: