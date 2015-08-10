The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business is now the only accredited business school in the Metro East to offer both graduate and undergraduate degrees in Computer Management Information Systems (CMIS) as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

The STEM designation recognizes the importance of degrees that help students develop expertise in the sciences. It provides noteworthy advantages for both domestic and international students, and positions SIUE as a competitor across the state in student recruitment.

“The STEM designation is important in the recruitment, education and post-graduation placement of our students,” said Janice Joplin, associate dean for academic affairs in the SIUE School of Business.

“We receive inquiries regularly from prospective students regarding the STEM status of our CMIS degrees. This achievement allows us to better compete with other universities who offer STEM designated business programs in information systems.”

According to Clay Williams, associate professor in the Department of CMIS and director of the CMIS graduate program, the new designation properly reflects the longstanding technical and analytical nature of SIUE’s CMIS programs.

“These days, many jobs in various industries are STEM designated,” explained Williams. “Being able to identify a bachelor of science or master of science degree from SIUE as STEM could be a real differentiator when students go looking for employment.”

“It is a huge advantage for international students on F-1 visas,” he continued. “Those students typically can get 12 months of Optional Practical Training (OPT) so they can stay in the U.S. after earning a degree to receive training and work experience. For STEM degrees, they can get an additional 17 months of OPT. This is a big benefit to both students and hiring organizations.”

STEM degree programs are established through U.S. Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

