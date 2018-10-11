Tournament Details: The ITA Central Regional Championship is a tournament comprised of top talent from universities around the Midwest competing in a singles and doubles tournament.

Previously: The Cougars competed in the Illinois State Redbird Duals Sept. 29-30.

That's a Winner: SIUE's Alina Munteanu went a combined 4-2 in singles and doubles play at the Redbird Duals. Munteanu teamed up with Maria Thibault to go 2-1 in No. 2 doubles.

Singles Success:Lara Tupper played to a 2-1 singles record at the Redbird Duals. She defeated the No. 2 player from Illinois State and IUPUI.

Coaches Corner: The ITA Regional Championship is a tremendous test for our team to conclude our fall season," SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen said. "We really look forward to matching up against some of the best players in the country and competing at a high level."

