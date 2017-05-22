EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) honored the graduating class of 2017 at its commencement ceremony held Friday, May 19 in SIUE's Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

CHS Director Gina Washington was particularly excited about all 21 graduates moving on to higher education or opportunities in the military. “We are extremely proud of their outstanding assessment scores on the PARCC (The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers) exams, surpassing the statewide average scores for English,” she said.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook welcomed the graduates and their families. “Congratulations to the graduating seniors of the East St. Louis Charter High School,” he said. “Along with surpassing the state average for English Language Arts, these graduates contributed significant community service to our area and enriched SIUE in many ways. We are proud of their success and wish them well as they use their intellect, talents and energy to shape a changing world.”

Keynote speaker Venessa Brown, PhD, SIUE associate chancellor and chief diversity officer, focused on “Reflecting on the Past, Celebrating the Present and Embracing the Future: A look at the Person in the Mirror.”

“As you walk across the stage, remember you are walking across not just for yourself, but for others,” Brown said. “This high school diploma is a ticket to new opportunities and added responsibilities. Never forget the person in the mirror is watching you, and we will be watching, too. We expect you to succeed, we expect you to change the world, we expect you to be good citizens, we expect you to serve others, and more importantly, we expect you to take care of you!”

Praither Williams, of East St. Louis, is an SIUE Meridian Scholarship recipient. “I’m ready for advancement in my life, it’s a coming of age for me,” he said. “When I crossed that stage, it was almost like an awakening. Now there’s new opportunities, new bridges, and I see myself doing things that I’ve never done before.”

Williams will become a fourth generation SIUE student expecting to double major in graphic design and advertising and marketing. “SIUE is just far enough away,” he said. “The people are friendly, approachable and it’s cozy. My decision on a major might change, but I will remain driven. This is one of the biggest challenges of my life.”

Class valedictorian Courtney Oakley is joining the Air Force and will be stationed initially at Lackland Air Force Base outside San Antonio. Oakley hopes to become an airborne cryptologic language analyst, which is an individual responsible for translating and analyzing messages in various languages. Although he was accepted at 10 universities with scholarship or financial aid offers from brand name state institutions like Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, Oakley chose the Air Force.

“The Air Force structure attracts me,” he said. “I love school and learning, but this is an opportunity to get an education while I develop a career, earn money and develop credentials.”

Oakley was thrilled to be named valedictorian. “This is the greatest honor of my life,” he said. “As much as I love school, to be at the top of my class is a great honor. I think of all the people in my life who contributed – thanks to my mother and father, who have always been there to support me, along with my sister, grandmother and aunt who are always striving to help me be the best person I can be both inside and outside of school.”

For the third time, a scholarship was presented in the name of CHS Assistant Director Willis Young for his 18 years of service to the school. This year’s recipient was Fabian Luster.

Greater East St. Louis Community Fund award recipients were Desar’a Whitley, Courtney Oakley, Praither Williams, Katherine Miles, Taylor Bradley and TyTianna Gray.

Several CHS students were also selected to receive the Mary Ann Henry Trunk scholarship. Brown started the scholarship to honor her late aunt who was an advocate in helping further young people’s education. Five travel trunks were each packed with school supplies, toiletries and other items needed for college. The trunks were presented to Fabian Luster, Praither Williams, Taylor Bradley, Akayla Perkins and Katherine Miles.

The SIUE Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college- ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students' talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

