MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital is proud to announce the appointment of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, to its esteemed Board of Trustees. Dr. Minor brings over 20 years of experience in higher education and government service, making him a valuable addition to the board. Prior to his role as Chancellor at SIUE, Dr. Minor served as Assistant Vice Chancellor & Senior Strategist at the California State University system, one of the largest and most diverse four-year systems in the nation. From March 2014 – August 2016, he was appointed by the White House and served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the office of Postsecondary Education. He played a key role in shaping federal education policy in that position.

"We are very happy to have Chancellor Minor join our Board of Trustees," said Mark Shashek, Chairman of the Board at Anderson Hospital. "His extensive experience in higher education and government will bring a unique perspective to our board and help us continue to provide exceptional healthcare services to our community."

Chancellor Minor expressed his excitement about joining the board, stating, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees at Anderson Hospital. I look forward to helping further the hospital's mission of providing high-quality care to patients in the Metro East region." Anderson Hospital looks forward to working closely with Chancellor Minor as they continue to uphold their commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery and patient satisfaction.

For more information about Anderson Hospital, visit www.andersonhospital.org (http://www.andersonhospital.org). ###

Minor joins Board of Trustee members:

Laura Bernaix, Ph.D., RN

Gary Ceretto

Robert Ciuferi

Gregory Coffey

Max Eakin, MD

Frank Flanigan

Joseph Hagerty

Rev. Mark Maynard

Lendell Phelps

Mark Shashek

Joseph Smith

Nancy Thomas

Ginger Trucano

Kay Werner

Patrick Zimmermann, MD

