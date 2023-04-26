EDWARDSVILLE – On Friday, April 21, The Office of International Affairs held its Spring and Summer 2023 International Graduation Celebration. Numerous students were honored for their graduation achievement by receiving an international stole and a photograph. A delicious meal, beverages and cupcakes were also provided.

The number of international students at SIUE has shown consistent growth each year, and this was the biggest international graduation celebration SIUE has ever seen. Many friends, family members, instructors and staff were present to celebrate the international graduates.

“The event was so meaningful and motivating to students,” said Mary Weishaar, Ph.D., executive director of the Office of International Affairs. “The number of students attending was very impressive.”

The celebration also included encouraging and uplifting words from Timanye Watson, international student program advisor, Min Liu, PhD, MPH, professor of applied communication studies, Rahmat Salau, student speaker, and Nick Niemerg, assistant director of constituent relations.

The event was largely organized and planned by one of SIUE’s international students and graduate assistant from the Office of International Affairs, Emanuel Chon Sin.

“Emanuel’s leadership on this project was inspiring, and I was honored to work with him on creating such a memorable event,” stated Watson.

