



Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students have the opportunity to network with area employers during the University’s annual October Career Fair being held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Meridian Ballroom of the Morris University Center. Representatives from nearly 150 regional businesses are in attendance.

Today’s career fair catered to students within the School of Business, College of Arts and Sciences, as well as all non-teaching majors. Thursday’s fair will focus on School of Engineering students.

“We’ve had a lot of success in previous years with hiring interns and full-time employees from SIUE,” said Kiley Rawson, talent acquisition specialist with Enterprise Fleet Management. “The University produces high caliber students. Their professionalism, resumes and the way that they position themselves is always impressive.”

Erik Bedenfield is pursuing a master’s in accounting and CMIS. He was appreciative of the opportunity to network with so many area employers in one place.

“I’ve spoken with Enterprise, Edward Jones, and I’m on my way to Monsanto’s display,” Bedenfield said. “It’s awesome to have the opportunity to meet these professionals and display my skills and talents.”

Junior psychology major Madison Quinn used the fair to get a feel for the careers in the area as she considers her plans after college.

“I wanted to get my feet wet and try to figure out what I want to do,” Quinn explained. “I’m asking what the company is about and what kind of career opportunities they might offer.”

SIUE’s Career Development Center will host a Health Career Fair for students and alumni on Monday, Nov. 16, and the 2015 Pharmacy Interview on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

