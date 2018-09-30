EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer improved to 11-0 in Homecoming games with a 2-0 win over Belmont in front of 3,918 fans Saturday night at Korte Stadium.

"It is a special night for SIUE not just our soccer program but the whole school," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "For us to be a part of it I couldn't be more honored for our guys. Thank you to all the Cougar fans for the great night and we got to go home with another win."

SIUE improved to 6-1-2 with the win. Belmont dropped to 2-6-1 with the loss.

Lachlan McLean put SIUE on top in the 22nd minute with his fourth goal of the season. McLean hit a low left-footed shot from near the top of the box to put the Cougars on the board.

"Lachlan scored a great goal," Sanchez said. He has been playing really well but hasn't gotten the goals, he's gotten the assists. I know Lachlan enjoyed getting that goal and he deserved it. I thought he was one of our standout players tonight."

The Cougars took the 1-0 lead into the second half. SIUE withstood a fast start from Belmont in the second half, but didn't relent.

Sander Heieren and Ado Jahic connected for the second Cougar goal in the 76th minute. Heieren tracked down the ball near the end line, just keeping it in play and put to the top of the six-yard box. Jahic, settled and then hit a shot into the top netting for his first goal for SIUE.

"The guys coming off the bench are getting better and better," Sanchez said. "I am really happy for Sander and Ado. They have worked really hard and have earned their minutes. They were key for us."

Goalkeeper Noah Heim and the SIUE defense earned their fifth shutout of the year.

"Johan (DePicker) had a great game," Sanchez said. "Noah Fetter continues (to play well) and Jack Edwards continues (to play well). Noah Heim had one of his more solid games."

The Cougars return to the road for a Tuesday night game at IUPUI before starting Mid-American Conference play next weekend at home.

"On the road, we have been very good," Sanchez continued. "The standard we have set for our road games has been great and we're looking forward to getting back at it."

