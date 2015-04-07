SIUE cancels baseball game at Simmons Baseball Complex Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Due to heavy rain, SIUE baseball has canceled its game with Western Illinois scheduled for Tuesday night at Simmons Baseball Complex. No makeup date is planned. Article continues after sponsor message The Cougars (10-15) remain at home for an Ohio Valley Conference series with Eastern Kentucky Friday-Sunday. SIUE, 10-5 in league play, is just percentage points out of first place in the league. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip