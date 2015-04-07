SIUE cancels baseball game at Simmons Baseball Complex
Dan Brannan
April 7, 2015 11:45 AM
Due to heavy rain, SIUE baseball has canceled its game with Western Illinois scheduled for Tuesday night at Simmons Baseball Complex.
No makeup date is planned.
The Cougars (10-15) remain at home for an Ohio Valley Conference series with Eastern Kentucky Friday-Sunday. SIUE, 10-5 in league play, is just percentage points out of first place in the league.