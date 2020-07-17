EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Chief Of Police Kevin Schmoll reported considerable campus activity late Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after the storm hit, leaving several downed trees, power line issues, and other destruction.

This was the report Chief Schmoll provided:

“The severe thunderstorm rolled into campus and an alert was sent out,” Schmoll said. “A total of 25-30 trees were blown down throughout the campus, mostly small ones. One of our officers, along with a sergeant cleared the roads, making all roads passable. A list of downed trees was compiled and passed on to Grounds. Ground crews are coming to take care of the downed trees.

“Building 279 was hit by a falling tree at the Alton Campus. The building encountered slight damage to the roof and broke only one pane of a double-pane window on the second floor. Alton crews are already working on assessing the damage.

“The U.S. flagpole line was found broke on the hairpin at the Edwardsville campus and brought to the police department for safekeeping. At the softball field, bleachers rolled over the fence and into right field. The bleachers and field are destroyed. Athletics and Grounds were notified.

