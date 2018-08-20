EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s campus was full of vibrant smiles and informational exchange on Monday, Aug. 20 as the fall 2018 semester got underway

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, as well as faculty and staff from across campus served lemonade and offered words of encouragement to students passing to and from classes.

“I stepped out of class and was greeted with a cup of lemonade,” said transfer student Angela Manganelli, of Florissant. “SIUE is going to be a good fit for me. I’m excited to be here and meet new friends.”

Volunteers holding “Ask Me!” signs shared their campus knowledge and supplied students with helpful advice as they navigated their first day schedule.

Inside the Morris University Center (MUC), more enthusiasm and engagement could be found. Students stopped by the Goshen Lounge for a fun caricature with friends.

They also mingled with campus representatives about the many resources available on campus, from the Career Development Center, Study Abroad and ROTC to the Kimmel Student Involvement Center and more.

“SIUE is a warm, welcoming place,” said freshman Daniel David, of St. Louis. “Having all of these people here today shows how much the University wants to make it a smooth college experience for both new and returning students.”

“This is a great way to meet people and learn about the resources on campus,” added freshman Ananya Alok, of India. “I got a caricature with some friends and thought the lemonade was good!”

SIUE’s Resource Fair will continue from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 in the MUC. The Campus Activities Board will sponsor a Merchant’s Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the MUC on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

A list of upcoming events can be found at siue.edu/cab/cougarwelcome.

