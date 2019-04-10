EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business junior Matthew Healy, of Mason, is among 135 students nationwide to receive a study abroad scholarship from the Fund for Education Abroad (FEA).

The FEA granted a record $406,000 in scholarships to its 2019-2020 FEA Scholars with the mission of increasing access to international education. Healy received $5,000 to help advance his business administration, marketing and finance studies while studying at the Foundation for International Education (FIE) Kensington Campus in London during the fall 2019 semester.

“This international experience will enable me to grasp a better global understanding, and allow me to immerse myself in different cultures,” Healy said. “This opportunity will force me to break out of my comfort zone, which I feel is critical to individual growth and career preparedness.”

Healy aspires to work in healthcare sales, but notes wealth management is an alternative career path. He credits SIUE alumnus Grahaeme Hesp, PhD, regional director of Institutional Relations at FIE, with connecting him to this study abroad opportunity.

“Dr. Hesp has played an instrumental role in my applying for both the FEA scholarship and the study abroad program,” Healy noted. “I’m also fortunate to have had many excellent instructors in the School of Business.”

“Additionally,” he said, “SIUE Study Abroad Advisor Kim Browning and School of Business Director of Academic Services Norris Manning have both played critical roles in assisting me throughout the study aboard application process. Without them, this experience would not be possible.”

Healy will be posting journal entries about his experience via the FEA website. For more information on the 2019-2020 FEA Scholars, visit www.fundforeducationabroad.org.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists

SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.?



