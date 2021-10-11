EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business alumna Alexis White has been selected among a cohort of young, Black professionals in the Chicago area for an intensive leadership program through the Chicago Urban League. As a member of the IMPACT Leadership Development Program’s (IMPACT) Class of 2022, White will gain the tools and network needed to be a successful leader in the Chicago business community.

“I hope to gain and enhance my leadership abilities, serve as a connector for those in my cohort, network with IMPACT alumni, and learn more about Chicago, my community, and how I can serve as a valuable asset to both (personally and professionally),” said White, who earned an MBA from SIUE in 2011 and currently serves as the chief administration and finance officer in the Office of the City Clerk for the City of Chicago.

White is among 41 Black professionals selected through a competitive process for this year’s cohort based on their personal and professional accomplishments, leadership potential, and commitment to civic engagement. Fellows are between the ages of 30-45, hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, and have at least seven years of increasingly responsible professional experience.

“As emerging leaders, we have a shared interest in racial and economic equity for Black Chicago, engaging in leadership development, and seeking and seeing positive change in our communities,” White added.

Over the course of nine months, IMPACT fellows will learn from subject matter experts and industry leaders while networking with members of their cohort and the program’s alumni. White will be paired with a mentor who will provide support and guidance on professional advancement and community engagement strategies.

According to White, earning an MBA at SIUE has helped her achieve success in her current position and throughout her career.

“It prepared me to think outside of the box, initiated my management and project management skills, taught me how to effectively communicate with direct reports and senior-level staff, and enhanced my ability to negotiate,” White said.

At the conclusion of the IMPACT program, White will develop a leadership action plan which will guide her next steps in professional development and community engagement. She will also leave with a better understanding of how she can make an impact on her city as a young, Black business professional and leader.

The School of Business is among an elite 5% of business schools worldwide that have earned the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). This accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 25% of AACSB accredited schools also hold the accounting accreditation. For the 15th consecutive year, the School of Business is named an outstanding business school by The Princeton Review. “The Best Business Schools: 2021 Edition.” The Princeton Review recommends the School as one of the best institutions in the U.S. from which students can earn an MBA. Nearly 29,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

