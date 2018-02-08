EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved a four percent tuition increase for all new undergraduate students at SIUE, effective fall 2018. The board met on the Edwardsville campus.

Tuition for the 2018-19 Academic Year will result in a $351 increase over last year for newly entering, undergraduates on the Edwardsville campus.

With the increase, the annual tuition rate will be $9,123 for new, full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2018. Undergraduate students currently in a guaranteed tuition plan will see no increase in their annual tuition rate.

“We have traditionally been the lowest cost public, four-year higher education institution in Illinois, and we remain committed to offering our constituents the best educational experience at the most affordable price,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD.

In fall 2017, in-state tuition became available to all new and continuing domestic undergraduate students. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students streamlines tuition rates and produces less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.

Beginning fall 2018, all domestic graduate students will be charged the in-state graduate tuition rate of $7,917.60 (12 hours per semester). A $304.80 annual increase (4 percent) was approved for graduate students for the coming fall. This strategy positions the University to compete for outstanding graduate talent that supports mission critical faculty research and undergraduate instruction. It also allows the University’s online graduate programs to better compete for a critical share of this growing and evolving national market.

International students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.

School of Dental Medicine (SDM) tuition will remain the same. In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998.

The School of Pharmacy (SOP) will offer the in-state tuition rate to all new and continuing domestic pharmacy students beginning fall 2018. This addresses the declining number of pharmacy school applicants nationally and allows the SOP to recruit students on a national scale. With a $292 increase (1.2 percent), SOP students will pay an annual tuition of $23,740.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

