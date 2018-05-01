EDWARDSVILLE - The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting “Fueling Fun” Biofuels STEM Workshops for area students and Girl Scouts on Friday and Saturday, May 4-5 at its facility on 400 University Park Drive in Edwardsville.

Twenty students from Coordinating Youth and Human Services’ Educational Enhancement Program (EEP) in Granite City will attend a workshop from 9 a.m.-Noon on Friday, May 4. Fifty Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will attend from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

Funding for the workshops was provided by the SIUE Meridian Society, an organization of women dedicated to supporting a variety of SIUE programs, through a grant proposal entitled, “Solving the Quality Equation: Providing Hands-On Workshops in STEM.”

“We’re excited to host these workshops to show our visitors how fun science and engineering can be and why careers in the biorenewables industries are important,” said NCERC Specialist of Commercialization Jackie Pohlman. “Not only will participants learn about biofuels and the bioprocess, but also they will have the opportunity to perform the fermentation process and create experiments that they can conduct at home.”

For more information, contact Pohlman at 618-660-5818 or jpohlman@ethanolresearch.com.

The NCERC is a nationally recognized center known for providing commercialization services to companies in the biorenewables industry. It is house in SIUE’s University Park and provides K-12 and higher education learning opportunities.

