EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics announced a move from selling "single-game" to "Guaranteed SIUE Win" tickets for the 2018-19 season for both the men's and women's basketball teams. Fans who purchase the Guaranteed SIUE Win tickets will get to see a Cougar Basketball win while purchasing only one ticket no matter what.

"This new program is innovative and fan-friendly, which are 'must haves' in today's market," said SIUE Deputy Athletic Director Jason Coomer.

If a fan purchases a ticket and the Cougars win, it would work just like a single-game sale.

If a fan purchases a ticket and the Cougars fall short, that ticket becomes a voucher for FREE ADMISSION to a future SIUE game. Fans would bring that ticket back to redeem at the Vadalabene Center box office for a ticket.

When the fan comes back, the Cougars must win that game or their ticket again becomes a voucher for FREE ADMISSION to a future game.

If a fan purchases a ticket for a men's and women's doubleheader and neither team wins, the ticket becomes a voucher for either a future men's or women's game or doubleheader.

If a fan purchases a ticket for a doubleheader and one or both teams win, the "Guaranteed SIUE win" has been fulfilled.

If a fan purchases a ticket for a single game (men's or women's), a redeemable voucher only will be available to watch that same team play.

Please note fans will not be able to redeem the Guaranteed SIUE Win tickets for the Dec. 1 men's basketball game vs. SIU Carbondale.

"Not only will this be a great option for the Metro East and general basketball fans, this also provides a potentially value-added opportunity for families across the local community," said Coomer.

This policy does not include season or mini plan package tickets, only single-game ticket sales.

Guaranteed SIUE Win tickets can be bought here (men | women) or by calling 855-SIUETIX to secure any mini plan or Guaranteed SIUE Win tickets!

"In the end, our teams play for this community, and we couldn't be happier to acknowledge our responsibility in giving fans a great game day experience," added Coomer.

