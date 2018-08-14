SIUE Baseball to hold open tryout
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will hold walk-on tryouts Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full-time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will be held at Simmons Baseball Complex.
Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:
- Physical within the past six months
- Health history form
- Liability waiver
- Sickle cell waiver
- Tryout request forms
For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE baseball Assistant Coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu or call the baseball office at 618-650-2032 by Aug. 28.
