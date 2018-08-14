EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will hold walk-on tryouts Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full-time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will be held at Simmons Baseball Complex.

Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:

Physical within the past six months

Health history form

Liability waiver

Sickle cell waiver

Tryout request forms

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE baseball Assistant Coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu or call the baseball office at 618-650-2032 by Aug. 28.

