EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will hold walk-on tryouts Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full-time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will be held at Simmons Baseball Complex.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:

  • Physical within the past six months
  • Health history form
  • Liability waiver
  • Sickle cell waiver
  • Tryout request forms

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE baseball Assistant Coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu or call the baseball office at 618-650-2032 by Aug. 28.

More like this:

Jan 3, 2024 - SIUE Student-Athletes Extend Academic Streak

Jan 2, 2024 - 2023-24 SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame Class Announced

Dec 15, 2023 - Funkhouser Set For Induction Into NHSBCA Shrine Next Year

Nov 11, 2023 - SIUE’s Diekema Earns Prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award

 