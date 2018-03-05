EDWARDSVILLE – Coming off its first series win of the year, SIUE baseball gets set for one of its busiest weeks of the season. The Cougars will complete their 10-game road trip with a stop at Wichita State Tuesday and then open the home season Wednesday against Saint Louis.

The Cougars will face the Shockers at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The home opener is set to start at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Simmons Baseball Complex. It was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. The change was made to avoid cooler temperatures in the evening.

SIUE is 4-5 overall. Wichita State is 8-1 overall and 5-1 at home. Saint Louis is 4-7.

"Anytime you win a series, you feel good about it," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "Winning is hard to do no matter who you are and who you are playing but winning a series against a high-quality opponent like Oral Roberts, and on the road, is a confidence boost for our guys. Wichita State on Tuesday who is currently 8-1. It's another opportunity for our guys to compete against a good opponent."

The games represent the Cougars' first mid-week games of the year.

"This is a chance to get some new arms some work," Lyons added. "It's two more chances to get ourselves ready for our first OVC weekend at Murray State."

Right-hander Brock Fulkerson is scheduled to start Tuesday at Wichita State, but Lyons plans to use several arms. Fulkerson threw two innings in relief Friday in the Cougars' 6-4 at Oral Roberts. Left-handed pitcher David Llorens will make his season debut Wednesday in the home opener with Saint Louis.

The Wednesday contest is just a brief stop for SIUE, which goes back on the road to open Ohio Valley Conference play next weekend at Murray State.

"We are definitely excited to get back to Edwardsville and play at home in front of our fans," Lyons said.

Live stats, free audio and subscription video are available for the game Tuesday at Wichita State. Live statsand live audio are available for the Wednesday home game.

Probable pitching matchups:

Tue: SIUE RHP Brock Fulkerson (0-0) vs. Wichita State RHP Preston Snavely (0-0)

Wed: SIUE LHP David Llorens (0-0) vs. Saint Louis RHP Drew Reveno (1-1) / RHP Charlie Sheehan (0-0)

