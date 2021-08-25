EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE students interested in competing for a spot on the 2022 SIUE baseball team can take part in SIUE baseball's open tryouts Friday, Sept. 3, at Roy E. Lee Field beginning at 5 p.m.

Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following prior to the tryout:

Proof of Health Physical within the past six months (Must include Sickle cell test). A physical can be administered at SIUE Health Services. Student-athletes can contact Health Services at 618-650-2842 or by email at cougarcare@siue.edu

The forms are currently available for pick-up

Health history form (Can be picked up from SIUE Baseball Office)

Liability waiver (Can be picked up from SIUE Baseball Office)

Sickle Cell Waiver

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE Baseball Assistant Coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu. The SIUE Baseball Office is located on campus in the Lukas Annex of the Vadalabene Center - Rm 1617.

