EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE students interested in competing for a spot on the 2022 SIUE baseball team can take part in SIUE baseball's open tryouts Friday, Sept. 3, at Roy E. Lee Field beginning at 5 p.m.

Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following prior to the tryout:

Proof of Health Physical within the past six months (Must include Sickle cell test). A physical can be administered at SIUE Health Services. Student-athletes can contact Health Services at 618-650-2842 or by email at cougarcare@siue.edu

The forms are currently available for pick-up

  • Health history form (Can be picked up from SIUE Baseball Office)
  • Liability waiver (Can be picked up from SIUE Baseball Office)
  • Sickle Cell Waiver

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE Baseball Assistant Coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu. The SIUE Baseball Office is located on campus in the Lukas Annex of the Vadalabene Center - Rm 1617.

