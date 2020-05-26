EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball senior Kenny Serwa (Chicago) has earned All-American honors announced Tuesday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Serwa was named to the 2nd Team, becoming the program's first non-freshman All-American since 2012 and only the second since the transition to NCAA Division I.

"I am really excited for Kenny to receive this recognition," SIUE baseball Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "The type of season he was putting together was special and he was on pace to challenge several SIUE pitching records. It is really unfortunate that we didn't get the opportunity to see what he could have done over an entire season."

Before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Serwa had crafted a masterful start to the year. In four starts, the righthander was 4-0 with a 1.33 earned run average. He struck out 42 hitters while walking only four. He topped the Ohio Valley Conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.00. He was third in the league in earned run average.

Serwa made 25 career starts in three seasons for the Cougars, amassing 10 wins and a 132 strikeouts over 154.1 innings. His 132 total strikeouts are tied for 25th all-time.

