EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball senior Kenny Serwa (Chicago) has earned All-American honors announced Tuesday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Serwa was named to the 2nd Team, becoming the program's first non-freshman All-American since 2012 and only the second since the transition to NCAA Division I.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I am really excited for Kenny to receive this recognition," SIUE baseball Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "The type of season he was putting together was special and he was on pace to challenge several SIUE pitching records. It is really unfortunate that we didn't get the opportunity to see what he could have done over an entire season."

Before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Serwa had crafted a masterful start to the year. In four starts, the righthander was 4-0 with a 1.33 earned run average. He struck out 42 hitters while walking only four. He topped the Ohio Valley Conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.00. He was third in the league in earned run average.

Serwa made 25 career starts in three seasons for the Cougars, amassing 10 wins and a 132 strikeouts over 154.1 innings. His 132 total strikeouts are tied for 25th all-time.

More like this:

May 16, 2023 - Bockenstedt, Owusu-Asiedu Earn Academic All-District Honors

Jul 18, 2023 - Dream Come True: Kansas Pitcher Collin Baumgartner Signs Free Agent Contract With Colorado Rockies

Jul 11, 2023 - SIUE's Brennan Orf Selected By Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 19, 2023 - Dream Come True: Alton High Grad Bryan Hudson Makes Major League Debut As Dodger Pitcher

Sep 7, 2023 - Alton River Dragons Name Steve Maddock As New Head Coach

 