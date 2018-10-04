EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball Head Coach Sean Lyons was happy to see his team compete against a different opponent Wednesday. The Cougars matched up with Saint Louis in two six-inning scrimmages at Simmons Baseball Complex.

"It was positive for the team just to play an outside opponent and see how guys compete for somebody else," he said. "After playing 12 innings last night, we have a lot of good takeaways which will help us moving forward."

While SLU scored 4-1 and 7-5 victories in the short games, Lyons was focused on more than the final score.

"We got an opportunity to see guys in different positions," he said. "We saw seven arms thrown yesterday. Some guys did really well and commanded the strike zone. We also saw some guys who uncharacteristically struggled throwing strikes. We played pretty clean defensively and we outhit (SLU) in both games."

Lyons believes one of his team's strengths will be speed.

"The team speed we have showed up in some infield hits and guys going first to third," Lyons said. "It is something that we have really stressed this fall is aggressively running the bases. Some of our new guys showed that aggressiveness and overall team speed."

The Cougars' Head Coach also appreciated the support for the team.

"It was a beautiful day and we had great fan support for a fall midweek game," He said. "It was great to see some of our alumni out to support the guys, specifically Chad Opel and Dave Crouthers."

