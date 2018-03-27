SIUE baseball announces schedule changes
EDWARDSVILLE – For the third time in as many weeks, SIUE baseball has been forced to change a scheduled game with Evansville.
The Cougars' home contest with the Purple Aces, scheduled for Tuesday night, has been canceled due to rain.
SIUE has added a home game Wednesday night against Saint Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Simmons Complex. Admission is free to Wednesday's game with the Billikens.
The Cougars will send left-hander David Llorens to the mound for the midweek start. Live audio will be available for Wednesday's game at SIUECougarNetwork.com.
