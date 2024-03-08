SIUE Baseball Adjusts Friday Schedule
Joe Pott
March 8, 2024 1:22 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will open a three-game series with Omaha Friday with a 5 p.m. game at Roy E. Lee Field at Simmons Baseball Complex.
The game time has been pushed back to due to rain.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The rest of the schedule remains unchanged with a 1 p.m. game Saturday and Sunday.
All three games will be broadcast on the SIUE Cougar Network.