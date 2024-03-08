SIUE Baseball Adjusts Friday Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will open a three-game series with Omaha Friday with a 5 p.m. game at Roy E. Lee Field at Simmons Baseball Complex. The game time has been pushed back to due to rain. Article continues after sponsor message The rest of the schedule remains unchanged with a 1 p.m. game Saturday and Sunday. All three games will be broadcast on the SIUE Cougar Network. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip