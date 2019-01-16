EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE women's basketball player Christen King. The sophomore from Medina, Tennessee, is undeclared and has a 3.94 grade point average.

King scored a career-high 21 points in last Thursday's defeat at Tennessee Tech. She has started 13 of the Cougars 15 games this season, averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Cougars (7-8, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) will play host to Southeast Missouri (7-8, 2-2 OVC) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Murray State (6-9, 2-2 OVC) Saturday at 2 p.m.