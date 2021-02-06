EDWARDSVILLE – In accordance with Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois plan, SIUE Athletics will be allowed to admit 50 fans to indoor sports, including men's and women's basketball and volleyball.

At this time, the 50 fans will be limited to immediate family members of student-athletes and coaches. Currently, no tickets will be available to the general public.

Attendance policies and ticket availability for outdoor sports at SIUE will be announced at a later date.

The University and the Department of Athletics will continue to operate under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Madison County Health Department (MCHD), and will adjust protocols and policies accordingly.