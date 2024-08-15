SIUE Athletics welcomes four new graduate assistants for the 2024-25 academic year.

The three new grad assistants are as follows:

Chloe Book (Germantown, Illinois) comes to SIUE as an Event Management and Facilities Operations graduate assistant. Book received her bachelor's degree in sports management and recreation from Milliken. While attending Milliken, she served as a student worker covering several different areas of events and facilities.

Logan Green (Shelby, Ohio) joins Cougar Athletics as a Revenue Generation graduate assistant. Green received his associate degree in business administration from North Central State College. He went on to get he bachelor's in marketing from Alderson Broaddus University. Green as also acted as a general intern for the Lake Erie Crushers, Marketer and laborer for Student Painters and a Youth Sports Program Assistant.

Markus Guegler (Louisville, Kentucky) comes to SIUE as an Athletic performance graduate assistant coach. Guegler attended San Jose where he got his bachelor's in applied math / statistics. He then proceeded to California Polytechnic State where he got his bachelor's in statistics. After school he worked as an Olympic Sports Performance intern, personal trainer and group instructor and a youth basketball coach.

Sydney Lowe (Bennington, Nebraska) joins the athletic department as the Athletic Communications graduate assistant. She received her bachelor's in communication studies and English from Central College. While at Central, she worked as a writing tutor. She also worked in the sports communication office as a statistician and helping with social media content.



