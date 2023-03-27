EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has unveiled a new look, showcasing a brand-new Cougar head for the first time since 2007.

The new cougar head represents a modernized version of the legendary cougar-symbolizing spirit and pride in SIUE. It becomes the primary mark for SIUE Athletics and will be used in addition to SIUE Cougars' wordmark.

The new cougar head was designed by the University's Marketing and Communications team and two final versions were put to a vote. More than 7,000 SIUE students, faculty, staff and alumni voted to select the new cougar logo.

