SIUE Athletics unveils Pink Zone logo on Friday

December 10, 2015 6:25 AM
Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLESIUE Athletics will unveil the 2016 Pink Zone logo and will begin accepting orders Friday for T-shirts.

The official Pink Zone basketball games to benefit Susan G Komen for the Cure are Feb. 6, and this Friday will serve as a preview for the breast cancer awareness event. More than $25,000 has been raised in events over the last three seasons.

"Breast cancer has impacted so many lives, and this is our opportunity to help bring awareness and raise money to find a cure," said SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Paula Buscher.

Friday's women's basketball game between SIUE and IUPUI at 7 p.m. also will feature the first annual Girls Night Out. Several vendors will be on hand at the Vadalabene Center for those who are looking for holiday gifts or to treat themselves.

During the game, the 2016 SIUE Pink Zone logo will be revealed for the first time. Fans and friends can pre-order long sleeve T-shirts for $10 at SIUE women's basketball games through Jan. 14. Short sleeve T-shirts will be available onsite for $5 at women's basketball games Jan. 16 through Feb. 6 while supplies last.

Click here for a complete list of future home women's game.

