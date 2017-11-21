EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will participate in #GivingTuesday, a worldwide effort to promote support for non-profit institutions, organizations and community groups.

This year's #GivingTuesday is Tuesday, Nov. 28. Cougar alumni, faculty, staff and friends are encouraged to support SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics to directly benefit the student-athlete experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Monday, Nov. 27, SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will provide a link via text and/or e-mail to an online donation platform called Gesture. Once registered on the site, support can be targeted to a specific SIUE program.

"GivingTuesday promotes and creates awareness for giving back to our communities and institution," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "By making a donation, you will be supporting the continued success of our current and future student-athletes."

More information about SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics' participation in #GivingTuesday is available by contacting Allie Wielansky at awielan@siue.edu.

---