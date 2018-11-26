SIUE Athletics participates in #GivingTuesday
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will participate in #GivingTuesday, a worldwide effort to promote support for non-profit institutions, organizations and community groups.
This year's #GivingTuesday will fall on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Cougar alumni, faculty, staff and friends are encouraged to support SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics to directly benefit the student-athlete experience.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
On Monday, Nov. 26, SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will provide a link via text and/or e-mail to an online donation platform called Givesmart. Once registered on the site, support can be targeted to a specific sport.
"#GivingTuesday promotes and creates awareness for giving back to our communities and institution," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "By making a donation, you will be providing support of the continued success of our current and future student-athletes."
For questions about SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics' participation in #GivingTuesday, contact Allie Wielansky at awielan@siue.edu.---