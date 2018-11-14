EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics is Illinois' top public institution in graduating student-athletes and tied for 11th nationally, according to a report released Wednesday by the NCAA.

Five SIUE programs earned a perfect score of 100 percent in the latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures. The men's golf, women's basketball, softball, women's tennis and volleyball teams all earned a perfect score.

"SIUE continues its excellence on and off the field," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "Our graduation success rate is another indicator of that commitment and its resulting success."

The GSR for the group of SIUE student-athletes in the 2008-2011 cohort is 92 percent overall.

Public Institutions in Illinois (GSR for 2008-11 cohort)

SIUE 92

Illinois-Champaign 91

Illinois State 88

Northern Illinois 86

SIU Carbondale 86

Western Illinois 86

Illinois-Chicago 84

Eastern Illinois 83

Chicago State 79

SIUE also is the top public institution among Ohio Valley Conference schools.

"This is accomplished through the hard work, decision-making and collaboration between our student-athletes, coaches, academic staff and faculty as well as the institutional commitment to helping young people reach their human potential."

GSR was created in 1995 in response to Division I college and university presidents who wanted a rate that more accurately reflected the mobility of all college students than the federal graduation rate (FGR).

The GSR formula, intended to be a more complete and accurate look at student-athlete success, removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initial enrollment elsewhere.

Public Institutions Nationally (GSR for 2008-11 cohort)

Utah 95

North Carolina-Asheville 95

William & Mary 94

South Carolina 94

Cleveland State 94

Wisconsin-Green Bay 93

Vermont 93

New Hampshire 93

Minnesota 93

Michigan 93

SIUE 92

Clemson 92

Utah State 92

Virginia Tech 92

Virginia 92

Binghamton 91

Bowling Green State 91

Illinois 91

Indiana 91

Miami (Ohio) 91

Missouri 91

Toledo 91

Missouri-Kansas City 91

