EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE athletics has concluded the Bid Your Mask Off Auction presented by Southern Bus & Mobility.

Included in the event was a raffle for a Louis Vuitton purse, which was won by Trista Neuman of Eugene, Oregon.

The auction, which ran from November 27 through December 12, netted a profit of nearly $9,000. The auction directly benefitted the SIUE student-athlete experience and COVID Scholarship budget replacement as many of the Department's traditional fundraising efforts have been put on hold due to the pandemic.