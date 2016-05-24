EDWARDSVILLE - Academic and athletic excellence continue to go hand in hand for SIUE Athletics as its student-athletes have now achieved 20 consecutive semesters with a 3.0 grade point average.

Completing its 10th straight year of department-wide grade point averages of better than 3.0, SIUE Athletics completed the spring 2016 semester with a 3.252 GPA.

“This is an incredible feat that is rarely duplicated anywhere in the country,” said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt.

A total of 98 student-athletes (41 percent) across SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics were named to the Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.5 or better. More than 70.7 percent of SIUE student-athletes finished the spring semester with a 3.0 GPA or better.

“It’s always the reflection of the institution’s commitment to supporting Intercollegiate Athletics and its academic endeavors,” said Hewitt. “It is a reflection of our entire staff, specifically our head coaches for recruiting quality student-athletes committed to getting degrees and being successful.”

The SIUE volleyball team completed the spring semester with the highest GPA by an individual team, completing the term with a 3.643 GPA. Twelve other programs also finished the semester with a GPA of 3.0 or better: women’s cross country (3.610), softball (3.574), men’s tennis (3.538), women’s golf (3.543), men’s cross country (3.457), women’s tennis (3.364), women’s track and field (3.374), men’s track and field (3.365), men’s golf (3.281), men’s soccer (3.271), women’s soccer (3.117) and baseball (3.057).

“Without our academic support services, we would not be able to achieve this,” noted Hewitt. “(Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Student Services) Jaci DeClue and her staff should be publicly recognized and appreciated by everybody at this institution because it is an exceptional, positive branding effect for SIUE and a tremendous recruiting tool.”

For the academic year, SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics finished with their two highest GPAs by semester. The fall 2015 semester set a record with a 3.258 GPA. The spring semester was the second highest ever at 3.252.





