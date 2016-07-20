SIUE athletics announces Annual Golf Scramble Aug. 27 is sold out Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE athletics has announced that the 7th Annual Athletics Golf Scramble Aug. 27 is officially sold out. Proceeds from the golf outing, which takes place at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois, benefits the student-athlete experience at SIUE. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Participants wishing to register may still do so and will be added to a waiting list. Individuals also may take advantage of the $25 post-tournament barbecue, which does not include golf. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip