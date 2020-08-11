EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE athletics has announced a partnership with the Athlete Network to engage current and former student-athletes with the launch of the SIUE Cougar Athlete Network. The partnership launches a branded and customized engagement platform to organize, promote, and track the programs and services offered to all current and former Cougars. SIUE is the first Ohio Valley Conference program to select Athlete Network to power its customized network.

"We are excited to provide new opportunities for engagement with our athletic alumni as we partner with Athlete Network," SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall said. "It is of paramount importance that our former student-athletes know when they complete their athletic eligibility and graduate with a meaningful degree, they are always going to be part of the Cougar Athletics family. Our current student-athletes also will benefit from this new partnership as it will present resources which will help guide them through their professional career."

"SIUE values keeping their current and former student-athletes involved and engaged with the program, and they are committed to advancing support for their athletes during the transition to the workforce," Athlete Network Vice President of Partnerships Brett Fuller said. "Through our Unite software, their team will not only increase visibility and engagement, but also use data analytics to track utilization ensuring effective communication and engagement is maintained with their athletes for life."

Along with expanding support and communication with current and former student-athletes, the technology solution provides cutting edge data insights and reporting to athletic administrators as well as modernizes career placement services and offers a robust mentoring program for all generations of Cougar athletes.

"Growing our relationships with current and former student-athletes is extremely important to our department," SIUE Deputy Athletic Director Jason Coomer said. "Working with Athlete Network, we are providing an opportunity to keep the SIUE Athletics family together globally. The commitment to our student-athletes doesn't just apply for the short time they are on campus; it is forever."

"I am excited about our partnership with Athlete Network," Assistant Athletic Director for Annual Fund and Ticketing and SIUE Track and Field Alum Chris Wright said. "Athlete Network will help former student-athletes unite with old teammates while staying engaged with the department. Our current student-athletes will benefit from the opportunity to network with alumni to assist with their transition from student-athletes to young professionals."

