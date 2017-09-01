EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE Athletic Training Department announced the addition of Sarah Haechen to its full-time staff.

She is a 2017 graduate of Saint Louis University with a master's degree in athletic training. She earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science with a concentration in athletic training and interprofessional practice, also from SLU.

"We're very happy to have Sarah with us," said Head Athletic Trainer Gerry Schlemer. "She is a great young professional, and we look for many good things from her."

Haenchen's major assignments at SIUE will be to work with the volleyball and women's basketball programs

Haenchen comes to SIUE after spending the past year at Parkway Central High School in St. Louis. She has extensive clinical experience with time at St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club (2016), Mercy Sports Medicine Clinic (2016), Parkway South High School (2016) and Missouri Baptist University (2015).

She has provided coverage for a number of high-level area events, including the 2017 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, the Go St. Louis Marathon, the U.S. Men's Gymnastics Olympic Trials and Nike Elite 100 Basketball.

Haenchen is a member of the National Athletic Trainer's Association. She is a native of Ballwin, Missouri.